Alison Chaffey

SLA Welcome Card

Alison Chaffey
Alison Chaffey
  • Save
SLA Welcome Card print figma information design ux design desktop pdf design document
Download color palette

A template for our SLA service welcome card (PDF) outlining key information about the service contract. Designed in Figma.

Copyright © 2020 Ballyhoo Limited

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Alison Chaffey
Alison Chaffey

More by Alison Chaffey

View profile
    • Like