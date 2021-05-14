Brand Colors

Gabriel Hudoba
Studies have revealed that our brains prefer immediately recognizable brands, which makes color an important element when creating a brand identity. Choosing the right color can help your brand stand out. Every brand we know, every website we create and every product we love contains a carefully chosen combination of colors. Have you found your own palette?

Read more about color psychology on our website.

Posted on May 14, 2021
