Darya Petrova

store application on the phone

Darya Petrova
Darya Petrova
  • Save
store application on the phone design app ux ui
Download color palette

Hello dribblers!
I'm thrilled to join the Dribbble family!

This is my new take on a mobile store app. I hope, you like it
Tell me what you think in the comments)
If you do, press "L" on your keyboard and follow me so you don't miss the work ahead.

Subscribe to my Instagram: @Dashustik__
Write to us for cooperation: darya.petrova.w@mail.ru

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Darya Petrova
Darya Petrova

More by Darya Petrova

View profile
    • Like