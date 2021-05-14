Emilie

Daily UI 005 - App Icon

Daily UI 005 - App Icon meteo illustrator illustration daily ui 005 005 dailyuichallenge daily ui ui dailyui design app figma adobe xd designer
DailyUI 005 - App icône

Design d'une icône d'application de météo

Illustration réalisé sur Illustrator (Ai) - Design réalisé sur Figma.
N'hésitez pas à me laisser un retour ! :)

