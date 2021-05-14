Checkout - dailyUI 002

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys!
I've chosen to do daily UI over the next 100 days to see how much I can improve
Day 2 - Payment screen. I decided to add a screen where you can add a credit card.
Hope you want to follow my journey through 100 days of UI!
If you enjoyed it, consider pressing "L" and following me for future shots!