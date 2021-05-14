Evgenia

Snow cake bekery

Evgenia
Evgenia
  • Save
Snow cake bekery photoshop typography illustration vector minimal logo design
Download color palette

С более подробным кейсом можно ознакомиться:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119453955/SNOW-CAKE-BAKERY

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Evgenia
Evgenia

More by Evgenia

View profile
    • Like