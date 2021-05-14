Darya Berzan | Graphic Designer

Hostel logo "SPA'T"

Darya Berzan | Graphic Designer
Darya Berzan | Graphic Designer
  • Save
Hostel logo "SPA'T" logotype design logotype minimal animated logo animation animated gif logo design design logo branding
Download color palette

The logo is based on architecture. The logo itself, as it were, consists of houses, and lights periodically come on in the windows.

Press to Love Button & don’t forget to follow me! Please fell free to submit your inspiring comment.
Thank you!

I am currently open to cool projects. contact me via email:
BerzanDarya@yandex.ru
or on instagram:
www.instagram.com/darya.branding

Darya Berzan | Graphic Designer
Darya Berzan | Graphic Designer

More by Darya Berzan | Graphic Designer

View profile
    • Like