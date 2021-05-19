Kat Black

Compass Mark

Compass Mark point beautiful symmetrical stained glass edgy intricate illustration elegant geometric rose window compass rose detailed pink direction compass branding logo design logo icon
An unused mark for a climate group branding project, inspired by compasses and stained glass windows.

