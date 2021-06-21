White Rabbit

Black and White Logo Design for a Finance Company

Sixtus means ‘polished’ in Latin which directly embodies the quality of financial service Sixtus provides. We designed a timeless logo from semicircular shapes to express these values. The logo mark consists of the first and last letter of the name and links up to elements that form the number six. This treatment gives off a clean and prestigious essence that stands out from the crowd.

