Black and White Logo Design for a Finance Company

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sixtus means ‘polished’ in Latin which directly embodies the quality of financial service Sixtus provides. We designed a timeless logo from semicircular shapes to express these values. The logo mark consists of the first and last letter of the name and links up to elements that form the number six. This treatment gives off a clean and prestigious essence that stands out from the crowd.
Hop To Us To View More Projects
Follow the White Rabbit 🐇
Website | Instagram | Facebook | Behance | Pinterest | YouTube
Like what you see? contact@whiterabbit.nz