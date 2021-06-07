White Rabbit

Logo Design for an Environmental Company

White Rabbit
White Rabbit
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo Design for an Environmental Company logo design environment eco eco logo lens camera logo camera camera icon green and blue negative space logo negative space
Logo Design for an Environmental Company logo design environment eco eco logo lens camera logo camera camera icon green and blue negative space logo negative space
Logo Design for an Environmental Company logo design environment eco eco logo lens camera logo camera camera icon green and blue negative space logo negative space
Logo Design for an Environmental Company logo design environment eco eco logo lens camera logo camera camera icon green and blue negative space logo negative space
Download color palette
  1. environment-logo.jpg
  2. environment-logo-folder-design.jpg
  3. environment-logo-sign.jpg
  4. environment-logo-website-iphone.jpg

For a company that is immersed in the environmental health sector, we wanted to create an identity that has a memorable association between the name and logo mark. We designed the flow of the leaves to highlight their purpose that involves capturing environmental data through the use of aerial imagery. The wordmark consists of different weights, allowing customers to recognise and further understand the meaning of the name.

Hop To Us To View More Projects

Follow the White Rabbit 🐇
Website | Instagram | Facebook | Behance | Pinterest | YouTube

Like what you see? contact@whiterabbit.nz

White Rabbit
White Rabbit
We’re White Rabbit - a full service graphic design agency 🐇
Hire Me

More by White Rabbit

View profile
    • Like