Logo Design for an Environmental Company

For a company that is immersed in the environmental health sector, we wanted to create an identity that has a memorable association between the name and logo mark. We designed the flow of the leaves to highlight their purpose that involves capturing environmental data through the use of aerial imagery. The wordmark consists of different weights, allowing customers to recognise and further understand the meaning of the name.

Hop To Us To View More Projects

Follow the White Rabbit 🐇

Website | Instagram | Facebook | Behance | Pinterest | YouTube

Like what you see? contact@whiterabbit.nz