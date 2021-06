Eid-Ul-Fitr 2021

Hey guys 👋

this is my first character illustration. hopefully, you guys will like my work. This beautiful background is collected from https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/realistic-eid-al-fitr-illustration_13447107.htm#page=2&query=eid&position=98#position=98&page=2&query=eid

Press L to like & please don’t forget to follow me!

Want similar designs?

Available for Hire - azizmostoba@gmail.com

----------

Stay connected on

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/mostobaaziz/

Skype

live:azizmostoba

Thanks for watching! :)