Kolo Application

Kolo Application design ux ui
Kolo app is a savings mobile application that help student to get a finacial starting of their busness. The remark is that most student get stranded after graduation and seeking for getting job or financial support to start a busiiness. this app is helping them to save money when schooling and cash out after graduaton with proper traning of how to start a business with a mentor that will be attached to them.

Posted on May 13, 2021
Clavers Chabi

