K1Kdesign: 101 visit cards, 94 - 97

These 8×8 pixels pocket monsters even fit in your skinny jeans pockets! Yup, that's how tiny they are. It all started as a challenge to myself: can I squeeze every pokemon in such a small space? Answer: only 36, so far.
Once I’ve drawn a few new ones I like, I consider them “caught”, so I add them to my minidex! I’m very fond of this collection and proud to display them on my visit cards. The minicard format suits them so well!
Follow me to discover new designs everyday in the next couple of weeks here and on https://k-1.ooo • www.instagram.com/koya.li • www.fb.me/K1Kdesign • www.deviantart.com/koyakoya