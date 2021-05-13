K1Kdesign: 101 visit cards, 94 - 97

Camille Rattoni

These 8×8 pixels pocket monsters even fit in your skinny jeans pockets! Yup, that's how tiny they are. It all started as a challenge to myself: can I squeeze every pokemon in such a small space? Answer: only 36, so far.

Once I’ve drawn a few new ones I like, I consider them “caught”, so I add them to my minidex! I’m very fond of this collection and proud to display them on my visit cards. The minicard format suits them so well!

