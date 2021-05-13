Brand and label design for Condesa Gin; custom glass / packaging development by Swig Studio

www.condesagin.com

Condesa Gin is a new premium gin from Mexico City’s first micro distillery — bringing the creative energy and allure of Mexico City to the global spirits landscape. Condesa Gin is distilled with sustainably-sourced, regional botanicals often used in traditional Curandera healing rituals. The distillery is led by a passionate Maestra Destiladora and an all-female distilling team in the leafy neighborhood of La Condesa— where old meets new, calm meets vibrance, and shade meets dappled sunlight.

The package design by Swig and brand identity by Schubert Studio harmonize to convey both the artful craft of the Distiladora, and the emotional grace of the Curandera. Swig created bespoke apothecary-inspired bottles for two extra dry gin expressions: the herbal, citrusy Clásica in blue-green glass and the sunny, floral Prickly Pear & Orange Blossom in pale pink glass. The packaging includes original glass embossing, custom acacia wood closures and foil-stamped rustic labels featuring Schubert Studio’s evocative illustration and typography, both of which deftly capture the beauty of the product inside.

Condesa is currently available in select bars and retailers in Mexico and online in the US.