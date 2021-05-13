Rolans Kims

Fluid mark exploration - 3

Rolans Kims
Rolans Kims
Hire Me
  • Save
Fluid mark exploration - 3 startup futuristic modern mark mark symbol simple simplistic minimal logodesign logo branding
Fluid mark exploration - 3 startup futuristic modern mark mark symbol simple simplistic minimal logodesign logo branding
Download color palette
  1. fs_5_dr.jpg
  2. fs_6_dr.jpg

The last mark of this exploration - this time it’s radial. Swipe for the the grid!

The radial symmetry is always cool to play with, but I often find that radially symmetric designs usually need a bit more adjustment. The results are worth it though.

Rolans Kims
Rolans Kims
Brand Identity Design
Hire Me

More by Rolans Kims

View profile
    • Like