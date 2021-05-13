J. Cole Concept Web Design

Trending designs to inspire you
J. Cole is about to drop his new album on the 5th of May. This web design is some sort of appreciation project I wanted to make.
Just kept it really simple, please let me know what your thoughts is about this and: at what rank is J. Cole standing in your list of best artists?