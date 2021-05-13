bazen.talks
UX/UI Tip - Colors speak emotion

UX/UI Tip - Colors speak emotion
You've probably heard that colors speak emotions and can evoke some different emotions.
@ivastokic
Sure, this depends on the culture we're talking about. However, there are some emotions that are usually related to some colors. Here are some explanations that you can use when you're thinking about what you want to awake in your users. 😊

