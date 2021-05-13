Hi there,

We recently designed a solution to bring greater awareness to — and education around — air quality scores in specific locations.

The client ⚒️

A global leader in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC).

The challenge ❓

The client wanted to showcase air quality scores for given locations while providing education on how those scores were calculated and ways in which scores could be improved.

The solution 💡

We designed a minisite that visually displays indoor and outdoor air quality scores for given locations. We also designed animations demonstrating how the air was flowing within a building. This information is tailored for display on television screens within the building, providing useful information to individuals within the facility.

The services 🔍

- Created a design system to generate quick user interfaces (UIs)

- Created animations for air flow

- Created user interface

