700 Dante - Motion intro

Animated intro of the 700 Dante logo. Enjoy!
*On the occasion of the 700th anniversary of the poet's death, we supported the official celebrations of the Municipality of Florence by developing the logo, the visual identity, the animated illustration and the website dedicated to the events scheduled throughout 2021.