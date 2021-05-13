Mallet Studio

700 Dante - Motion intro

Mallet Studio
Mallet Studio
  • Save
Download color palette

Animated intro of the 700 Dante logo. Enjoy!

*On the occasion of the 700th anniversary of the poet's death, we supported the official celebrations of the Municipality of Florence by developing the logo, the visual identity, the animated illustration and the website dedicated to the events scheduled throughout 2021.

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2021
Mallet Studio
Mallet Studio
life is too short for miscommunication

More by Mallet Studio

View profile
    • Like