Hello Dribbble!

Here is another UI exploration, mainly to test interactive components in Figma and some cool prototyping tricks.

The Compendium site serves as a mini-encyclopedia of the animal kingdom to inform and raise awareness to the conservation status of different species.

Made with love and Figma! Feel free to give it some love and feedback.

Until next time, stay safe!

------

See the full project at https://emilyolivieri.com/wildlife-compendium-site