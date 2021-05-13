katex.design

Magic treasure chest

Magic treasure chest procreate 2d art fantasy drawing texture computer graphics jewelry emerald material iron wood adobe photoshop illustration magic design game treasure chest cgart cg
MAGIC TREASURE CHEST
Process step by step from sketch to final work

Material studies include wood, iron, precious stones, emerald
Thank you for watching and have a nice day ;)

