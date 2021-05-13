Abound Color Guidelines

Here's a look at the color breakdown for Abound!



Picking a color palette that matches the brand's personality is key, but how you use it and the purpose of each color is how you define the system. We build constraints for consistency with each brand, but they are not rigid - allowing the brand to have legs.

Does your startup need a brand uplift? Let's talk!

👉Please email me at kyle@brasshands.com to discuss your brand.