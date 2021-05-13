Sivadass N

Apartment Payments Tracker

Apartment Payments Tracker
This is my personal side project designed and developed by me for my own purpose. It's made for collecting payment from flat members in my apartment and tacking how the collected money is utilized. The app is now live at https://nest-iris.netlify.app

Posted on May 13, 2021
