Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
IEEE VIT

Palette Dashboard UI - Design Hack

IEEE VIT
IEEE VIT
  • Save
Palette Dashboard UI - Design Hack ux design hack design hack dashboard design mockup branding web minimal dashboard ui ui design
Download color palette

Palette ‘21 is the 4th edition of the prestigious design-a-thon conducted yearly by IEEE VIT. While the last three editions witnessed amazing graphic designs and web designs, this year it is a 48 hour long design hack based entirely on the concepts of UI & UX.

Link to laptop mockup used: https://www.figma.com/community/file/870009900802443307/Macbook-clay-mockup-template-v2

IEEE VIT
IEEE VIT

More by IEEE VIT

View profile
    • Like