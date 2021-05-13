Ruben Joseph

Oxygen Delivery App

In the past few weeks, the cases of Covid 19 have skyrocketed in my country(India). People are struggling to even get their basic medical needs met. There are reports of people dying because they couldn't find oxygen cylinders to provide basic life support. This app provides a solution to this problem, it connects people to organizations/non-profits that provide oxygen support to people in need.

Posted on May 13, 2021
