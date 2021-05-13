Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anahita Bharucha

Bags and Pouches kit jewelry organisation organizer lifestyle luggage label luggage stationery stationery design flowers illustration illustration flowers pattern design patterns pattern pouch packaging pouch design pouch bag bags
This is an illustration that I made for my friend for her birthday She owns brand Spruce India. They sell a variety of bags for all purposes.
Website: www.spruceindia.com

Check out more of my work on my Instagram profile:
https://www.instagram.com/anahita_bharucha/?hl=en

