Safar - Tour and Travel Agency WordPress Theme

Safar - Tour and Travel Agency WordPress Theme
Safar – Tour and Travel Agency WordPress Theme Designed for All kinds of Tour - travel, adventure parks, tourism and tour companies Web Sites. It is fully 100% responsive and looks Perfect on Desktop, Laptop , Tablet, Mobiles and all types of devices.You can make a website very easily using Drag and Drop Elementor Page builder , don't need to know Coding Knowledge.

Safar Features

Home Slideshow
Made with Latest Bootstrap v5
Drag and Drop page builder - Elementor
Clean and Professional Design
Cross-Browser Compatible
Unlimited Color Picker
Fully Responsive
SEO Friendly
Clean Code
Video Tutorial
Contact Form 7
Well Documented
24/7 Support

Download Link - https://www.templatemonster.com/wordpress-themes/safar-tour-and-travel-agency-wordpress-theme-180962.html

Posted on May 13, 2021
