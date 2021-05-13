Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jabal - Digital Agency One page WordPress Theme

Jabal is a Digital Agency One Page WordPress Theme , It's Clean , unique and Modern Design. You can make a beautiful website like Creative agencies, Business, Portfolio, Corporate and Other Websites by using this theme. It's Perfect fit on All mejor Browsers and 100% Responsive on Desktop, Laptop , Tablets , others Devices and Screens. Used Elementor Page Builder that you can easily Create/Edit/ Customize page.

Features:

Clean and Professional Design
Home Slider
Cross Browser Compatible
Fully Responsive
SEO Friendly
Drag and Drop Page Builder
Elementor (Page Builder)
Revolution Slider
Free Support & Updates
Contact Form 7
Well Documented
Aos Animation

Download Link - https://www.templatemonster.com/wordpress-themes/jabal-digital-agency-one-page-wordpress-theme-179949.html

Posted on May 13, 2021
