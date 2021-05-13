Jabal is a Digital Agency One Page WordPress Theme , It's Clean , unique and Modern Design. You can make a beautiful website like Creative agencies, Business, Portfolio, Corporate and Other Websites by using this theme. It's Perfect fit on All mejor Browsers and 100% Responsive on Desktop, Laptop , Tablets , others Devices and Screens. Used Elementor Page Builder that you can easily Create/Edit/ Customize page.

Features:

Clean and Professional Design

Home Slider

Cross Browser Compatible

Fully Responsive

SEO Friendly

Drag and Drop Page Builder

Elementor (Page Builder)

Revolution Slider

Free Support & Updates

Contact Form 7

Well Documented

Aos Animation

Download Link - https://www.templatemonster.com/wordpress-themes/jabal-digital-agency-one-page-wordpress-theme-179949.html