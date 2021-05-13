Safar - Tour and Travel Agency Landing Page Template

Trending designs to inspire you
Safar is a Tour and Travel Agency HTML Template it's made for Tour/Travel Agencies ,Tourism , Adventure Parks and All kinds of Tour Companies. It's 100% Responsive Template that Looks perfect on Desktop, Laptop, Tablet, Mobile and all types of Screens and Devices. All Codes are well organized and you can easily customize.
Safar Features
Bootstrap v5.0
Home Slideshow
6 Colors Picker
Clean and Professional Design
Cross Browser Compatible
Fully Responsive
SEO Friendly
Clean Code
Valid HTML5 and CSS3
Working Contact Form
Well Documented
24/7 Support
Note : Demo Image Included in this Template so enjoy :)
Download Link - https://www.templatemonster.com/landing-page-template/safar-tour-and-travel-agency-template-179724.html