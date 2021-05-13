Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Laveria – Tour & Travel Agency Template suitable for travel agencies, adventure parks, tourism and tour companies. It is 100% responsive and looks stunning on all types of screens and devices. Well organized and very easy to customize, Laveria is a better way to present your modern business.
Laveria Features
Bootstrap v4.5.2
Home Slideshow
12 Colors Picker
Clean and Professional Design
Cross Browser Compatible
Fully Responsive
SEO Friendly
Clean Code
Valid HTML5 & CSS3
Working Contact Form
Well Documented
24/7 Support
Download link - https://themeforest.net/item/laveria-tour-travel-agency-template/28913025?s_rank=3