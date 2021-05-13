Laveria – Tour & Travel Agency Template suitable for travel agencies, adventure parks, tourism and tour companies. It is 100% responsive and looks stunning on all types of screens and devices. Well organized and very easy to customize, Laveria is a better way to present your modern business.

Laveria Features

Bootstrap v4.5.2

Home Slideshow

12 Colors Picker

Clean and Professional Design

Cross Browser Compatible

Fully Responsive

SEO Friendly

Clean Code

Valid HTML5 & CSS3

Working Contact Form

Well Documented

24/7 Support

Download link - https://themeforest.net/item/laveria-tour-travel-agency-template/28913025?s_rank=3