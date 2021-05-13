Themesvila Author

Laveria - Tour & Travel Agency Template

Themesvila Author
Themesvila Author
  • Save
Laveria - Tour & Travel Agency Template tour and travel
Download color palette

Laveria – Tour & Travel Agency Template suitable for travel agencies, adventure parks, tourism and tour companies. It is 100% responsive and looks stunning on all types of screens and devices. Well organized and very easy to customize, Laveria is a better way to present your modern business.
Laveria Features

Bootstrap v4.5.2
Home Slideshow
12 Colors Picker
Clean and Professional Design
Cross Browser Compatible
Fully Responsive
SEO Friendly
Clean Code
Valid HTML5 & CSS3
Working Contact Form
Well Documented
24/7 Support

Download link - https://themeforest.net/item/laveria-tour-travel-agency-template/28913025?s_rank=3

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2021
Themesvila Author
Themesvila Author

More by Themesvila Author

View profile
    • Like