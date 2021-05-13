Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daniel Mikolajčák

Modern Alpine Hotel

Daniel Mikolajčák
Daniel Mikolajčák
Modern Alpine Hotel italy alps renovation hotel cgi visualization architectural archviz
Italy, 2018

The winter visualizations for hotel pre-opening were commissioned by Kurt Illmer Consulting.

The visual concept was simple. Gracious timber-clad shelter perforates cold, snow-covered landscape. Digitally hand-sculpted snow seamlessly complements original photographs.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/108754653/Modern-Alpine-Hotel

Posted on May 13, 2021
Daniel Mikolajčák
Daniel Mikolajčák
