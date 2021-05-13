Trending designs to inspire you
Italy, 2018
The winter visualizations for hotel pre-opening were commissioned by Kurt Illmer Consulting.
The visual concept was simple. Gracious timber-clad shelter perforates cold, snow-covered landscape. Digitally hand-sculpted snow seamlessly complements original photographs.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/108754653/Modern-Alpine-Hotel