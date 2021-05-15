Praktika.Design

Analytics App - Stats by keyword for Amazon sales

Praktika.Design
Praktika.Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Analytics App - Stats by keyword for Amazon sales statistics graph table analitycs design app ui ux online app interaction animation animation
Download color palette
  1. Ecom ASIN Keywords 6.mp4
  2. 01-01.png

Web app section intended to track keywords related to ASIN sales for Amazon sales tracking software 🗂📈🤓

We start our run 👉 Follow us up

Praktika.Design
Praktika.Design
We are a UI/UX design🔥 and branding agency in London
Hire Us

More by Praktika.Design

View profile
    • Like