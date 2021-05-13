Volha

Food Delivery App

Volha
Volha
  • Save
Food Delivery App uiux food delivery app mobile app design app design app ios app food order app food order food design food delivery food app
Download color palette

Hello Guys!

This is food delivery app from farmers that connects all farms and allows you to select all products in one place.
More details can be seen at
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119407835/Food-Delivery-App-Design?tracking_source=for_you_feed_user_published
I hope you enjoyed it.

Volha
Volha

More by Volha

View profile
    • Like