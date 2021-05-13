Before starting this project I was intrigued by mandalas. I have always been obsessed with symmetry and this was the perfect opportunity to try it out. So I created my own mandala. The process was much simpler than I had thought. The only problem was that my black and white mandala looked lifeless and unimpressive. So I decided to add some color, some life to the artwork which lead me to create Mandala.

Instagram - @vermixx