Before starting this project I was intrigued by mandalas. I have always been obsessed with symmetry and this was the perfect opportunity to try it out. So I created my own mandala. The process was much simpler than I had thought. The only problem was that my black and white mandala looked lifeless and unimpressive. So I decided to add some color, some life to the artwork which lead me to create Mandala.
Instagram - @vermixx