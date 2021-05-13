Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aqeela Studio

Hestira

Aqeela Studio
Aqeela Studio
  • Save
Hestira script type elegant lettering branding design wedding quotes poster new modern fun cards beautiful
Download color palette

Hestira is a romantic script font. This font is neatly crafted and highly detailed. Whatever the topic, this font will be a wonderful asset to your font library, as it has the potential to enhance any creation. Spring Hills is PUA coded which means you can access all glyphs and swashes with ease!

https://fontbundles.net/aqeela-studio/1364913-hestira#gtmPos=1>mList=2

Aqeela Studio
Aqeela Studio

More by Aqeela Studio

View profile
    • Like