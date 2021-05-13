Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Italy, 2016
Contemporary Hof Hotel presents an experimental exploration where traditional Alpine design intertwines with contemporary trends. This experiment presents three architectural visualisations that combine the best of both, traditional and modern worlds.
The photographs on the walls are courtesy of Btihal Remli.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/48207511/Contemporary-Hof-Hotel