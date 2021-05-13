Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daniel Mikolajčák

Contemporary Hof Hotel

Daniel Mikolajčák
Daniel Mikolajčák
renovation hotel real estate cgi archviz visualization architectural
Italy, 2016

Contemporary Hof Hotel presents an experimental exploration where traditional Alpine design intertwines with contemporary trends. This experiment presents three architectural visualisations that combine the best of both, traditional and modern worlds.

The photographs on the walls are courtesy of Btihal Remli.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/48207511/Contemporary-Hof-Hotel

Posted on May 13, 2021
Daniel Mikolajčák
Daniel Mikolajčák
