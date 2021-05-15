Dinko Job

LiW Games Icon Pack

LiW Games Icon Pack new logo client work brand identity illustraion vector minimalistic game shading flat illustration icon set lottery casino table games chip cards neumorphism
Another shot of the LiW Games™. This time it's all about the icons. Well, mostly.

And...couldn't help my self but turning logo into the neumorphistic style. What do you think, how did it turn out? 🤔

