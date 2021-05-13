Daniel Mikolajčák

Municipal Library

Daniel Mikolajčák
Daniel Mikolajčák
Hire Me
  • Save
Municipal Library library renovation cgi archviz visualization architectural
Municipal Library library renovation cgi archviz visualization architectural
Download color palette
  1. Dolanská Knižnica A 3 dribbble.jpg
  2. Dolanská Knižnica B 7 dribbble.JPG

Slovakia, 2020

We were approached by the municipal library in historical town Levoča to visualize a new concept for one of the library rooms. Visualizations contrast cold winter evening outdoors with warm interior lights. IKEA pendant was custom 3D modelled and the fireplace was 3D scanned on the spot. This project was commissioned in Christmas spirit at the end of the year. The profit was dedicated to helping autistic children.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/110217107/Municipal-Library

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2021
Daniel Mikolajčák
Daniel Mikolajčák
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Daniel Mikolajčák

View profile
    • Like