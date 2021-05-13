Slovakia, 2020

We were approached by the municipal library in historical town Levoča to visualize a new concept for one of the library rooms. Visualizations contrast cold winter evening outdoors with warm interior lights. IKEA pendant was custom 3D modelled and the fireplace was 3D scanned on the spot. This project was commissioned in Christmas spirit at the end of the year. The profit was dedicated to helping autistic children.

