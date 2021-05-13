🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Slovakia, 2020
We were approached by the municipal library in historical town Levoča to visualize a new concept for one of the library rooms. Visualizations contrast cold winter evening outdoors with warm interior lights. IKEA pendant was custom 3D modelled and the fireplace was 3D scanned on the spot. This project was commissioned in Christmas spirit at the end of the year. The profit was dedicated to helping autistic children.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/110217107/Municipal-Library