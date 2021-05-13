Milos Zivkovic

Blades 3

Milos Zivkovic
Milos Zivkovic
  • Save
Blades 3 vector illustraion orange hard hat safe clients construction asphalt
Download color palette

An segment of illustrations done for a website page, "our clients", experience and tradition.

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2021
Milos Zivkovic
Milos Zivkovic

More by Milos Zivkovic

View profile
    • Like