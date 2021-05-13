Sudip Sen Gupta

Letter D + Chess Horse.

Sudip Sen Gupta
Sudip Sen Gupta
  • Save
Letter D + Chess Horse. web love icon monogram minimalistic awesome colorful dribble clean concept creative chess letter d logodesign clever smart modern clever logo
Download color palette

Playing with words " Letter H + Chess Horse" on this mark for a word mark logo series.

Contact For Freelance Works :
----------------------------------
sudipsn786@gmail.com |

Thank You.
-----------

Follow me on behance

Sudip Sen Gupta
Sudip Sen Gupta

More by Sudip Sen Gupta

View profile
    • Like