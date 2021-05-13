Yavor Lazarov

Logo for online cooking classes

delicious playful fun logo typography logo design cook cooking app visual identity branding chef logo chef cooking class cooking logo logo heart negative space wordmark cooking classes cooking
  1. dribbble1.jpg
  2. mockup.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. tshirt.jpg

Logo design for an online cooking class platform that empowers amateur foodies to cook like real chefs.

Designacholic with a passion for branding and packaging.
