vikash

school E-Learning Website

vikash
vikash
  • Save
school E-Learning Website school classes website events detail events list class detail page manage school website manage school kids learning website kids learning website design elearning elearnning wesbite school education kids school website online classes schhol website
school E-Learning Website school classes website events detail events list class detail page manage school website manage school kids learning website kids learning website design elearning elearnning wesbite school education kids school website online classes schhol website
school E-Learning Website school classes website events detail events list class detail page manage school website manage school kids learning website kids learning website design elearning elearnning wesbite school education kids school website online classes schhol website
school E-Learning Website school classes website events detail events list class detail page manage school website manage school kids learning website kids learning website design elearning elearnning wesbite school education kids school website online classes schhol website
school E-Learning Website school classes website events detail events list class detail page manage school website manage school kids learning website kids learning website design elearning elearnning wesbite school education kids school website online classes schhol website
school E-Learning Website school classes website events detail events list class detail page manage school website manage school kids learning website kids learning website design elearning elearnning wesbite school education kids school website online classes schhol website
school E-Learning Website school classes website events detail events list class detail page manage school website manage school kids learning website kids learning website design elearning elearnning wesbite school education kids school website online classes schhol website
school E-Learning Website school classes website events detail events list class detail page manage school website manage school kids learning website kids learning website design elearning elearnning wesbite school education kids school website online classes schhol website
Download color palette
  1. 02_Home.jpg
  2. 04_About_Us.jpg
  3. 05_Class_Page.jpg
  4. 06_Class_Details_Page.jpg
  5. 07_Event_Page.jpg
  6. 08_Event_Details_Page.jpg
  7. 13_Team_Page.jpg
  8. 16_Testimonials_Page.jpg

Hello, Dribbble Community!

This is my new website shot. Working on e-Learning platform. I tried to make it modern, trendy, minimal and well balanced, I hope you guys will appreciate my work. Feel free to leave your valuable feedback.

👉 Press "L" if you like it.

✉️ Have a project idea? I'm available for new projects
balajistudio0308@gmail.com

07_Event_Page.jpg
4 MB
Download
06_Class_Details_Page.jpg
4 MB
Download
05_Class_Page.jpg
3 MB
Download
04_About_Us.jpg
4 MB
Download
02_Home.jpg
4 MB
Download
vikash
vikash
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by vikash

View profile
    • Like