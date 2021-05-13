Aloysius Patrimonio

Amboy Crater in Joshua Tree National Park WPA

Aloysius Patrimonio
Aloysius Patrimonio
Hire Me
  • Save
Amboy Crater in Joshua Tree National Park WPA forest flora national monument mountain range national park mountain trail desert boulder field volcano lava field cinder cone volcano extinct wpa
Download color palette

WPA Poster Art of Amboy Crater, an extinct cinder cone volcano in Mojave Desert within Mojave Trails National Monument California in works project administration style or federal art project style.

Aloysius Patrimonio
Aloysius Patrimonio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Aloysius Patrimonio

View profile
    • Like