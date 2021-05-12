Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Darya Pishta

TYM. Your personal finance coach, dark theme

TYM. Your personal finance coach, dark theme dark ui coaching stats finance conversational ui conversational ux design mobile ios app ui
An app that coaches on better financial habits, launched in Australia. I was as working on user research, stories, prioritization with the stakeholders, prototyping, UI, user testing, and collaborating with devs to release the app.

