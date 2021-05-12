Dinko Job

LiW Games Branding Card

LiW Games Branding Card modular visual identity typeface color palette colorful simple design logo company client work branding
Here's a ⚡️brief overview of each well defined visual identity. This one has been made for LiW Games™, a fast paced live studio games. More to come, so stay tuned 👍

PS Big 🙇‍♂️ thanks for the help https://dribbble.com/vektordesign. 🎸🚀

I enjoy creating eye candy yet pragmatic design
