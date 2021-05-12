LiW Games Branding Card

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here's a ⚡️brief overview of each well defined visual identity. This one has been made for LiW Games™, a fast paced live studio games. More to come, so stay tuned 👍
PS Big 🙇♂️ thanks for the help https://dribbble.com/vektordesign. 🎸🚀