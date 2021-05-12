Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anum Haroon

Logo Design

Anum Haroon
Anum Haroon
  • Save
Logo Design dribbble best shot figma brand design brand identity logomark f mark f logo branding typography minimal flat design flat adobe illustrator vector design illustration logodesign logotype logo
Download color palette

I designed the logo for Foundry, a transdisciplinary
community of faculty, practitioners and students who aim to bridge the gap between design and data.
You can see the logo in action here: https://foundry.pk/

Anum Haroon
Anum Haroon

More by Anum Haroon

View profile
    • Like