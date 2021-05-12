Shubham Prabhudesai

Dribbble shot HD 1

nvidia zbrush pixlogic 3d modeling
I made this for the Nvidia playoff, but I cannot participate in it as my age is 17.
When I used Nvidia's GPU for the first time it worked like flowing magic in my system which I tried to show in the NVIDIA Studio unofficial mascot.
Software used: Zbrush

Posted on May 12, 2021
