Dribbble shot HD 1

I made this for the Nvidia playoff, but I cannot participate in it as my age is 17.
When I used Nvidia's GPU for the first time it worked like flowing magic in my system which I tried to show in the NVIDIA Studio unofficial mascot.
Software used: Zbrush