Electrician logomark.

“Alexander” or in Hungarian form Sándor is an electrician in a small town, Europe. After leaving a larger company as an employee, he decided to go his own way and continue as a self-employed person.

Primary clients are councils all over in the county, local businesses and individuals who are primarily looking for a reliable professional. With its open personality, it not only does its job but it helps and supports its customers in everything to make the lighting and power supply of their dream home perfect and modern.

The goal is to create a logo to identify him and more he wanted to differentiate itself from other companies.

The result come from a simple, straightforward approach, a modern clear design that reflects a personality and his profession. The circular shapes evokes a smile and an electric plug.