Wireflow - 20129 Products with 2020 Start Dates

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Was digging through some of my userflow/wireflows from early on in the design phases of our product. What I have learned spending almost 4 years designing, launching, and supporting a product is that there are so many unknown unknowns that you encounter along the way.
This example was trying to solve for providing users feedback when their campaigns were planned using products from the incorrect rate card year. This was one of our first exposures to the need for more robust feedback and notification system within the tool.