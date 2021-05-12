Wireflow - 20129 Products with 2020 Start Dates

Was digging through some of my userflow/wireflows from early on in the design phases of our product. What I have learned spending almost 4 years designing, launching, and supporting a product is that there are so many unknown unknowns that you encounter along the way.

This example was trying to solve for providing users feedback when their campaigns were planned using products from the incorrect rate card year. This was one of our first exposures to the need for more robust feedback and notification system within the tool.