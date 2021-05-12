Brenden Greenwood

Wireflow - 20129 Products with 2020 Start Dates

Brenden Greenwood
Brenden Greenwood
Hire Me
  • Save
Wireflow - 20129 Products with 2020 Start Dates
Download color palette

Was digging through some of my userflow/wireflows from early on in the design phases of our product. What I have learned spending almost 4 years designing, launching, and supporting a product is that there are so many unknown unknowns that you encounter along the way.

This example was trying to solve for providing users feedback when their campaigns were planned using products from the incorrect rate card year. This was one of our first exposures to the need for more robust feedback and notification system within the tool.

Posted on May 12, 2021
Brenden Greenwood
Brenden Greenwood
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Brenden Greenwood

View profile
    • Like