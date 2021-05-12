Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
lockdown || ILLUSTRATION

lockdown || ILLUSTRATION digitalart art drawing vectorillustration vectorart pandemia covid pandemic isolation design ux vector illustration ui branding design minimalist adobe graphic design adobe illustrator
Today, I have been created a illustration for lockdown. We are all isolated in home for our own safety from Covid-19 virus.

"'This Covid-19 is killing people from outside & the Lockdown is killing me from inside"". Hopefully, one day we will be in good position. Till than stay at home and stay safe.
Project Name : Lockdown
Software : Illustrator
Time : + 2 Hour

