lockdown || ILLUSTRATION

Today, I have been created a illustration for lockdown. We are all isolated in home for our own safety from Covid-19 virus.

"'This Covid-19 is killing people from outside & the Lockdown is killing me from inside"". Hopefully, one day we will be in good position. Till than stay at home and stay safe.

Thanks.

Project Name : Lockdown

Software : Illustrator

Time : + 2 Hour

